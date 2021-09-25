‘Stranger Things’ Releases Sinister Season 4 Preview

“Stranger Things” dropped a new preview for season four Saturday afternoon.

The new promo is titled “Creel House,” and to call it sinister might be one hell of an understatement. It’s borderline terrifying, especially the first half. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. Fans are going to love it.

Honestly, this preview makes me think that we’re in for a very dark and terrifying new season, and I’m here for that kind of energy.

The scarier season four is, the better. Feed me the darkness.

We really don’t have any details on season four, other than Hopper is in Russia, the season will take place in multiple locations and it’s coming out in 2022.

Other than that, fans haven’t been given much from Netflix, which is obviously by design.

Still, I couldn’t be more pumped for season four than I already am. I’m writing about a preview while the Badgers are on!

Think about that for a second! That’s a sign that I’m super amped up.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as I have them! 2022 can’t get here soon enough!