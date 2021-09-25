‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Four College Football Special

Welcome to the week four college special of “The David Hookstead Show.”
Today, we have an insane lineup of games, including Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. NC State, Iowa State vs. Baylor and Rutgers vs. Michigan, . (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Not only am I breaking down all the best matchups, but I’m also previewing my gambling picks and talking about whether or not the “F**k Joe Biden” chants will continue.
Many college football fans hate Joe Biden because they view him as a threat to the lives they want to live and roadblock to getting back to normal.
That’s why they’re chanting “F**k Joe Biden” at games. It’s not rocket science. pic.twitter.com/hVkCXtnVal
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 22, 2021
Let’s not waste anymore time before jumping into all the action. Fire up my week four special below!
We’re going to have ourselves a day today, gentlemen. I plan on hitting my picks (let’s hope my luck turns around), I plan on Wisconsin running Notre Dame off the field and I don’t plan on leaving the couch.
Something tells me that most of you reading this feel the exact same way.
Depending on what happens with the Wisconsin/Notre Dame matchup, make sure to check back for my rapid reaction. Otherwise, have a great Saturday of college action.