It’s Another Amazing Saturday Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s week four of the college football season, and I couldn’t be happier.

Through three weeks of the season, we’ve had some of the best and most electric football that I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re not just underway playing. We kicked the damn door down to welcome the season back.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

Now, we have another incredible Saturday of games, the lineup today is outrageously good. We have Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Clemson vs. NC State, Iowa State vs. Baylor, Rutgers vs. Michigan, Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State and West Virginia vs. Oklahoma.

It’s a murderer’s row of games today, and if you’re not pumped, then you’re not a friend of mine.

Florida football fans singing “I Won’t Back Down” has a new meaning in 2021. It started as a tradition to honor Tom Petty. Now, it’s a message that college football fans won’t live in fear. Sing it loud and sing it proud! pic.twitter.com/oIYbZ2Gyxg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 20, 2021

Obviously, I’m most excited for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Our entire season rides and dies with the game against the Fighting Irish.

If we win, we’re back in the playoff hunt. If we lose, our playoff dreams are dead. It’s really that simple. Unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, I woke up ready to snatch some souls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

No matter how you celebrate today, just make sure you have plenty of beer, great food and your friends are with you. After all, that’s why we celebrate Saturdays in the fall!