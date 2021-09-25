Editorial

It’s Another Amazing Saturday Of College Football In America

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s week four of the college football season, and I couldn’t be happier.

Through three weeks of the season, we’ve had some of the best and most electric football that I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re not just underway playing. We kicked the damn door down to welcome the season back.

Now, we have another incredible Saturday of games, the lineup today is outrageously good. We have Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Clemson vs. NC State, Iowa State vs. Baylor, Rutgers vs. Michigan, Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State and West Virginia vs. Oklahoma.

It’s a murderer’s row of games today, and if you’re not pumped, then you’re not a friend of mine.

Obviously, I’m most excited for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Our entire season rides and dies with the game against the Fighting Irish.

If we win, we’re back in the playoff hunt. If we lose, our playoff dreams are dead. It’s really that simple. Unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, I woke up ready to snatch some souls.

 

No matter how you celebrate today, just make sure you have plenty of beer, great food and your friends are with you. After all, that’s why we celebrate Saturdays in the fall!