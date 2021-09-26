Editorial

REPORT: Colts QB Carson Wentz Is Planning On Starting Against The Titans

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs to pass the ball while Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly play Sunday against the Titans.

Wentz is dealing with sprains in both of ankles, but he’s been doing his best to find a way to get on the field against Tennessee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are planning on starting Wentz and giving him a go under center. If he’s unable to play at a high level, Indy “has contingency plans” to make a switch.

It’s going to be very interesting to see what Wentz is capable of doing Sunday against the Titans. We know he’s banged up and has issues with both ankles.

However, the team is apparently confident that he’s going to be able to play at some kind of competent level.

The fact they’re going to try to play with him hurt tells you everything you need to know about the backup options.

We’ll see how it all shakes out against Tennessee, but fans of the Colts at least have a little bit of hope and optimism going into the game.