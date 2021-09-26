REPORT: Colts QB Carson Wentz Is Planning On Starting Against The Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly play Sunday against the Titans.

Wentz is dealing with sprains in both of ankles, but he's been doing his best to find a way to get on the field against Tennessee.

From NFL Now: #Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) participated in practice, and the team will give him every opportunity to play. Some renewed optimism at him starting came today. pic.twitter.com/vZvCp39YWl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are planning on starting Wentz and giving him a go under center. If he’s unable to play at a high level, Indy “has contingency plans” to make a switch.

The #Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) tomorrow vs. the #Titans, sources say. No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

It’s going to be very interesting to see what Wentz is capable of doing Sunday against the Titans. We know he’s banged up and has issues with both ankles.

However, the team is apparently confident that he’s going to be able to play at some kind of competent level.

The fact they’re going to try to play with him hurt tells you everything you need to know about the backup options.

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz practicing today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out against Tennessee, but fans of the Colts at least have a little bit of hope and optimism going into the game.