Clemson Star E.J. Williams Gets Into An Altercation With North Carolina State Fans After Losing

Clemson receiver E.J. Williams traded some words with North Carolina State fans after losing.

The Tigers lost in double overtime to the Wolfpack, and Clemson is out of playoff contention before the end of September. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once the clock hit zero, North Carolina State fans stormed the field, and Williams wasn’t pleased.

🙌 @PackFootball fans stormed the field after taking down No. 9 Clemson pic.twitter.com/CDvGB6lfKu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2021

The talented receiver appeared to exchange words with multiple fans and might have even shoved one out of his way early during the exchange.

At about the two second mark in the video below, it certainly looks like Willaims shoved that dude out of his way.

Give it a watch and decide for yourself.

A little testy here, Williams yelling at a couple fans but nothing else pic.twitter.com/qarUox3S73 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 25, 2021

Look, I’m all for storming the field if it’s warranted, but getting in an opponent’s grill is never acceptable.

Trust me, you have no shot against a star football player as a frat bro if it comes to blows. You definitely don’t. A guy the size of E.J. Williams would wipe the floor with an average dude.

Clemson’s E.J. Williams gets into it with some NC State fans who were on the field.pic.twitter.com/JlbhPmgLEV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 25, 2021

At the same time, Williams needs to be smarter. He has way more to lose than the fans rushing the field, and he should know better than to get into an exchange with random people.

It’s not a great look for him at all.

Clemson’s Williams Jr. gets into with Trent Pennix and the NC State fans pic.twitter.com/6RVaPbAand — Zak (@CaramelPhd) September 25, 2021

We’ll see how Dabo Swinney responds, but don’t be surprised if Williams sits for a game.