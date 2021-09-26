Editorial

Clemson Star E.J. Williams Gets Into An Altercation With North Carolina State Fans After Losing

E.J. Williams (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1441907421161476096)

Clemson receiver E.J. Williams traded some words with North Carolina State fans after losing.

The Tigers lost in double overtime to the Wolfpack, and Clemson is out of playoff contention before the end of September. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once the clock hit zero, North Carolina State fans stormed the field, and Williams wasn’t pleased.

The talented receiver appeared to exchange words with multiple fans and might have even shoved one out of his way early during the exchange.

At about the two second mark in the video below, it certainly looks like Willaims shoved that dude out of his way.

Give it a watch and decide for yourself.

Look, I’m all for storming the field if it’s warranted, but getting in an opponent’s grill is never acceptable.

Trust me, you have no shot against a star football player as a frat bro if it comes to blows. You definitely don’t. A guy the size of E.J. Williams would wipe the floor with an average dude.

At the same time, Williams needs to be smarter. He has way more to lose than the fans rushing the field, and he should know better than to get into an exchange with random people.

It’s not a great look for him at all.

We’ll see how Dabo Swinney responds, but don’t be surprised if Williams sits for a game.