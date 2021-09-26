College GameDay Will Be In Athens For The Georgia/Arkansas Game

College GameDay is headed to the SEC for week five.

The incredibly popular ESPN event announced Sunday afternoon that it’s headed to Athens for the Georgia/Arkansas game this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

📍 A T H E N S We’re headed to the Classic City for @RazorbackFB vs. @GeorgiaFootball 👏 pic.twitter.com/aXlh6GamBy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2021

This is a great decision from ESPN. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks are both rolling right now and both are generating attention.

Georgia appears to be the second best team in the SEC and there’s a very real chance Arkansas is also a top four team in the SEC.

Imagine hearing that five years ago and expecting it to be true. Well, it is true, and the Razorbacks have been insanely impressive through four weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

Also, I’ve only ever heard great things about Athens. When the best college towns in America are debated, it’s always right up there with Madison and Oxford.

I have no doubt at all that it will be rocking when the Razorbacks show up Saturday afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on ESPN.