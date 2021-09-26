‘They Do Not Understand’: MSNBC Host Wants White Women ‘Held Accountable’ For Restrictive Abortion Laws

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross argued Saturday that white women should be held responsible for laws restricting access to abortion.

During a regular segment on her show titled “Make It Make Sense,” Cross argued that white women who voted for Republicans were responsible at least in part for laws that limited abortion access like Texas’ recent heartbeat bill. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Aims Racially Charged Rant At Megyn Kelly, Calls Her ‘Snow White And The 7 Dumb Takes’)

WATCH:

Cross began the segment with a video question submitted by a fan who asked, “My question is, do these people that are making these laws understand what they have done to generations of people?”

The woman then described her own experience, which included illegal abortions that had left her unable to have children of her own.

“No, absolutely. They do not understand. And by ‘they’ I mean the men. The men who hold legislative power to pass these ridiculous abortion laws as if they have an iota of a clue exactly what’s best for women,” Cross began, pivoting then to address the women who voted for Republicans.

“But you know who else needs to be held accountable? The group of white women who have overwhelmingly voted Republican for decades, enabling these conservative lawmakers to continuously attempt to pass restrictive reproductive laws,” Cross continued.

“Listen, if you don’t want to have an abortion, I’ve got good news for you: You don’t have to. You don’t have to have one. But taking away a sense of agency over other women’s bodies, you are forcing them to face complications like financial instability and dangerous abortion procedures like the one that Celeste, unfortunately, went through,” Cross added, claiming that an increasingly right-leaning Supreme Court might not be of any help if similar laws continued to pass in other states.

“So while federal elections tend to suck up all the oxygen in the room, guys, pay attention to your state reps and state senators and make sure they represent your values and not your tyranny,” Cross concluded.