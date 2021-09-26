Netflix Releases The Teaser For ‘Extraction 2’ With Chris Hemsworth

Netflix has released the first look at “Extraction 2.”

“Extraction” dropped in 2020 on the streaming giant, and the action movie with Chris Hemsworth was one of the best movies of the year. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, fans know for sure a sequel is on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hargrave (@samhargrave)

Netflix released the first look at “Extraction 2” for fans Saturday, and it looks like we’re going to be in for a very fun time.

Give it a watch below.

Obviously, the promo doesn’t tell us much at all other than Rake is alive, which I think most people assumed after the first one.

The entire thing was set up in order to give Netflix a sequel if the streaming giant wanted one. Now, we know one is on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hargrave (@samhargrave)

While no official release date was announced, it’s probably safe to assume that “Extraction 2” will drop in early 2022.

That would seem to be the most realistic guess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Keep checking back for more information when I have it. No matter when it comes out, I’m excited!