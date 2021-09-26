Editorial

Ohio State Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope Appears To Quit The Team During The Akron Game

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 9: K'Vaughan Pope #36 of the Ohio State Buckeyes stiff arms Javon Leake #20 of the Maryland Terrapins after intercepting a pass in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Maryland 73-14. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
K’Vaughan Pope’s time playing for the Buckeyes appears to be over.

According to Austin Ward, Pope stormed off the field Saturday night during the win against Akron, threw his gloves into the stand, took his uniform off and was eventually escorted to the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After being taken off the field, Pope decided to hop on Twitter and hit send on “fucc ohio state.”

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

He also tweeted “good lucc to my teammates [100 emoji].” As of right now, that tweet is still up.

This has to be one of the wildest things I’ve ever seen in the history of college football. Pope was a major recruit out of high school and he’s now a senior in the program.

Apparently, he has some major problems with the way Ryan Day is running the show because he went scorched Earth on his way out the door.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether or not Ryan Day even gives him a chance to play again. People do all sorts of things when fired up, but walking off on your team and tweeting “fucc Ohio State” is probably a bridge too far.

According to Adam Rittenberg, Day didn’t specifically comment whether or not Pope was 100% gone. Read into that as much as you want.

Welcome to the world of college football. It’s truly the greatest sport on the planet.