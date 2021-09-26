Ohio State Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope Appears To Quit The Team During The Akron Game

K’Vaughan Pope’s time playing for the Buckeyes appears to be over.

According to Austin Ward, Pope stormed off the field Saturday night during the win against Akron, threw his gloves into the stand, took his uniform off and was eventually escorted to the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think K’Vaughan Pope just quit the team in the middle of the game. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

He has now been told to leave the Ohio State sideline and C.J. Barnett is taking him to the locker room. This is absolutely wild. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

After being taken off the field, Pope decided to hop on Twitter and hit send on “fucc ohio state.”

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet below.

Safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope’s career at Ohio State is over. #ohiostatefootball pic.twitter.com/2l5fPuE0zn — Chris Frye (@cfryenewsguy) September 26, 2021

He also tweeted “good lucc to my teammates [100 emoji].” As of right now, that tweet is still up.

good lucc to my teammates 💯 — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

This has to be one of the wildest things I’ve ever seen in the history of college football. Pope was a major recruit out of high school and he’s now a senior in the program.

Apparently, he has some major problems with the way Ryan Day is running the show because he went scorched Earth on his way out the door.

Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope just quit in the middle of the game, per @AWardSports He threw his gloves in the stands, took off his jersey, and is being escorted to the locker room pic.twitter.com/v6bodLeO2M — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2021

It’ll be fascinating to see whether or not Ryan Day even gives him a chance to play again. People do all sorts of things when fired up, but walking off on your team and tweeting “fucc Ohio State” is probably a bridge too far.

According to Adam Rittenberg, Day didn’t specifically comment whether or not Pope was 100% gone. Read into that as much as you want.

#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says he’s aware of LB K’Vaughn Pope’s tweet but wants to investigate further before commenting. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 26, 2021

Ryan Day: “A lot of guys, they want to play. You can’t play everybody, and their frustration kicks in.” Says he doesn’t want to comment on Pope specifically but adds that the situation is “very isolated.” — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 26, 2021

Day, asked directly whether Pope is still a member of the Ohio State team, reiterates that he has to review everything since the game just ended. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 26, 2021

Welcome to the world of college football. It’s truly the greatest sport on the planet.