Alabama Remains Number One In The AP Poll After Week Four

Alabama is still the top team in college football.

The post-week four AP Poll dropped Sunday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide are still holding strong at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Iowa rounded out the top five.

As I’ve said all season long, it’s pretty hard to argue against the idea that Alabama shouldn’t be number one. They’re the defending national champs and they’ve been very impressive through four weeks.

Even after a close game against Florida, it’s clear they’re an elite squad.

As for the rest of the top five, Georgia and Oregon could probably be flipped depending on who you’re talking to because the Ducks beating OSU is a hell of a lot more impressive than UGA beating Clemson.

However, I think most people would say that the top five is very fair and accurate.

That leads me to Wisconsin dropping out of the top 25. After our debacle against Notre Dame, we don’t deserve to be ranked and it’s that simple.

Until we can prove that we have a pulse and can play at a high level, we have no business being ranked.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

