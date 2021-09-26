The Ravens Beat The Lions On A 66-Yard Field Goal From Justin Tucker

The Detroit Lions lost in shocking fashion Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Ravens trailing 17-16 with just seconds left, Justin Tucker took the field to attempt a 66-yard field goal to win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tucker’s kick hit the crossbar from 66 yards and bounced in to seal a 19-17 win for Baltimore.

The Detroit Lions are cursed. It’s that simple. I just wrote about the bad beef between Calvin Johnson and the organization.

In case anyone doesn’t think the curse is real, you explain to me how the hell that just happened? Tucker kicked it from 66 yards, it hit the crossbar and bounced in!

Priceless reaction through the goalpost on Justin Tucker’s 66-yarder. A Lions fan and a Ravens on either side of the aisle, experiencing their polar emotions pic.twitter.com/xM8A0rP59G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2021

Not only was the ending insane, but the Ravens also got away with a delay of game that would have knocked them out of field goal range.

How the hell didn’t the ref throw a flag? The clock was at zero for two seconds.

What a disaster of an ending in Detroit. Being a Lions fan is just one heartbreak after another. Welcome to my life!