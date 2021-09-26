FULL REVIEW: ‘The White Lotus’ Is A Great TV Show

I finally finished “The White Lotus,” and I absolutely loved it.

After crushing a few episodes of the HBO hit earlier in the week with my girlfriend, I finally finished it Sunday night, and I couldn’t be more impressed. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, I’m going to do my best to avoid spoilers because the ending is far too good to ruin.

What I will say is that “The White Lotus” is truly unlike anything I’ve ever seen on TV before. It was every bit as fascinating as it was insanely awkward.

Some moments, it was a party. Others, it was a train wreck of a disaster that you couldn’t look away from.

The entire premise revolves around a resort in Hawaii, and the absurd interactions between the workers and guests.

Everyone has a story to tell. Everyone has a path to travel. That’s where all the carnage unfolds, and folks, it’s delightful.

Throughout the show, I kept predicting who would be the mysterious death. Don’t consider this a spoiler. It’s introduced within the first few minutes of the show.

Trust me when I say that you definitely won’t see it coming.

All the way around, the entire cast was incredible and you’re drawn into and connected with all their characters.

There will be moments you laugh, want to stop watching, cry, throw things in anger and much more. That’s how great “The White Lotus” is from the moment it starts through the ending.

Do yourself a favor and fire it up on HBO Max ASAP. You won’t regret it!