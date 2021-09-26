Missing Woman Found Dead Ten Miles From Burned Car

A woman who was reported missing in South Carolina was found dead ten miles away from a burned car that was left lying in a ditch.

Twenty-one-year-old Florida resident Sheridan Wahl went missing in Myrtle Beach on Sept. 19 after talking to her mother on a FaceTime call, and her body was found behind a fire station in Pamplico two days later, WHNS reported. (RELATED: Dead Body Found In Stairwell Of Government Building A Month After Man Disappeared)

Wahl was reportedly in town to visit her father but her father said that she never made it to his house, according to WHNS.

She was last seen by her mother, Kelly DeArment Wahl, while talking to her on a FaceTime call around 1:00 PM on Sunday. She was in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter, but was refused service because she was not wearing shoes, WCIV reported.

Wahl told her mother that she was going back to Florida but her mother insisted that she stay the night in Myrtle Beach to avoid a long trip back home. That was the last that her family heard from her, according to WCIV.

Wahl’s mother attempted to use Facebook to ask for help finding her, WHNS reported.

“Please help me find my daughter. Last seen at 300 S. Ocean in Myrtle Beach. We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up. She could have been driving back from Myrtle Beach to Tampa. Let let me know if anyone has seen her. Otherwise please pray she comes home to us safely!”

When the body was found behind the Hanna-Salem Fire Department in Pamplico, Coroner Keith von Lutcken was able to identify the body as Sheridan Wahl, WPDE-TV reported.

An autopsy is being conducted and the cause of Wahl’s death has not yet been made public, WHNS reported.