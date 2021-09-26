Toddler And His Mother Dead After Tragic Fall From Third Level Of Baseball Stadium

A woman and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths Saturday at a baseball stadium in San Diego.

The 40-year-old woman and her son could be seen by thousands of baseball fans as they fell from the third level concourse of Petco Park to the sidewalk pavement, ESPN reported. (RELATED: Employee dies after falling into workplace dough mixing machine)

Mother, 2-year-old son son dead after falling from concourse level at San Diego stadium https://t.co/2zfGR3v2sD pic.twitter.com/lgNEtUzOET — MSN (@MSN) September 26, 2021

Thousands of baseball fans were heading into the Petco Park stadium to watch a game between the Padres and Atlanta Braves when the woman and her son fell from six stories, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The two were were in the concessions area of the third level — estimated to be six stories from the ground — prior to the fall, Lt. Adam T. Sharki said, according to ESPN.

The husband and father of the family was also present when the fall occurred, police said, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police stated that it was too soon to determine whether or not the incident was accidental or if it was intentional but both deaths were considered to be “suspicious,” ESPN reported. Homicide detectives were assigned to investigate further.

Horrified fans who witnessed the incident expressed how they felt on social media while others talked about it amongst themselves, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“I’m just sitting in my seat crying,” one fan tweeted. “Wtf even matters right now on the field knowing what went down here. If anyone is at Petco and needs a hug I’m down. This is beyond devastating.”

The identities of the two victims have not been released to as of yet but both were residents of San Diego, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.