ANALYSIS: While America Is Promoting ‘Wokeness’ In Our Culture, China Is Fighting ‘Money Worship’ And ‘Hedonism’ In Theirs

American culture has been embracing “wokeness” in recent years, as evidenced by the growing presence of radical gender politics, anti-masculinity and similar ideas across the nation’s institutions. This trend is a sharp contrast to China, which has taken drastic steps to reorient its culture and institutions around traditional values.

Almost no institution in the U.S. has escaped the spread of “woke” ideology, a term that originated in the black community but has since become a broad descriptor of left-wing thought centered on social justice. Its ideas can be found in classrooms, corporate boardrooms, the halls of Congress and even the Pentagon.