Andy Reid Left The Chargers/Chiefs Game In An Ambulance

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the game against the Chargers in an ambulance.

According to James Palmer, the Chiefs announced that Reid was taken by ambulance to the hospital after the 30-24 loss to Justin Herbert and company. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Palmer reported that Reid wasn’t feeling well and it was a precautionary move. The Super Bowl champion is expected to be just fine.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

Adam Schefter further reported that Reid “was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill.”

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid was transported by ambulance to a local hospital following Sunday’s game. A source close to Reid told @espn and @JeffDarlington that the Chiefs’ HC was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Obviously, when everyone first heard about this, it was a scary situation. Whenever anyone has to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, it’s never a good thing.

However, it sounds like Reid is going to be just fine and was feeling a bit sick.

Chiefs announced that Andy Reid was feeling ill postgame and that he left the Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/IcNrn3HQC2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2021

Hopefully, Reid is back to feeling 100% ASAP. You never want to see anyone sick and you definitely never want to see anyone in the hospital. Let’s all pull for him to return back to normal as quickly as possible.