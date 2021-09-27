Editorial

Andy Reid Left The Chargers/Chiefs Game In An Ambulance

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid motions to an official against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the game against the Chargers in an ambulance.

According to James Palmer, the Chiefs announced that Reid was taken by ambulance to the hospital after the 30-24 loss to Justin Herbert and company.

Palmer reported that Reid wasn't feeling well and it was a precautionary move. The Super Bowl champion is expected to be just fine.

Palmer reported that Reid wasn’t feeling well and it was a precautionary move. The Super Bowl champion is expected to be just fine.

Adam Schefter further reported that Reid “was in good spirits when he departed for precautionary observation after he felt ill.”

Obviously, when everyone first heard about this, it was a scary situation. Whenever anyone has to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, it’s never a good thing.

However, it sounds like Reid is going to be just fine and was feeling a bit sick.

Hopefully, Reid is back to feeling 100% ASAP. You never want to see anyone sick and you definitely never want to see anyone in the hospital. Let’s all pull for him to return back to normal as quickly as possible.