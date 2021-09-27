EXCLUSIVE: CamSoda Will Offer Federal Workers A Stimulus Package If The Government Shuts Down

CamSoda wants to make sure federal workers aren’t left out in the cold if the government shuts down.

The popular porn company is known for its creative advertising offers and promos, and it now wants to make a deal with federal employees.

If the looming shutdown actually happens, CamSoda is offering people who reach out and can prove they're federal employees a $50 voucher, a gallon of lube, three packs of socks and a box of tissues.

House Democrats Pass Government Funding, Debt Ceiling Bill That's Dead-On-Arrival In The Senate Amid Shutdown Fears https://t.co/5EWURpTEzC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 22, 2021

"If the government shutdown happens, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will have time on their hands while they sit at home. What better way to spend it than on CamSoda? Our stimulus package will give these people what they really want and provide them with some much needed relief courtesy of beautiful cam models," CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker told me in an exclusive statement.

Now, do I think the federal government will shut down? I don't know. That's way above my pay grade. What I do know is that CamSoda and the rest of the porn business is king when it comes to advertising.

I’m not sure any industry in America moves faster in the advertising game than adult content.

For example, when NIL started, CamSoda wasted no time before making offers to athletes around the country.

The move generated so much attention that Kendra Lust even weighed in on the subject with me!

So, you can hate porn or love porn all you want. You have the freedom to do that in America, but you can’t deny companies in the industry move the needle when it comes to marketing. Now, all eyes turn to whether or not the government shuts down. If it does, CamSoda is ready!