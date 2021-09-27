Packers WR Davante Adams Gets Lit Up By A Vicious Hit Against The 49ers

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams suffered a brutal hit Sunday night.

During the 30-28 win over the 49ers, San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward absolutely crushed the talented receiver, and it looked like Adams was out cold for a moment.

Watch the insane moment unfold below.

No flag on this hit on Davante Adams 🤔 Hoping he is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OOwpOYNwpf — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 27, 2021

The craziest thing is that Davante Adams returned to the field for the Packers just a couple plays later.

How the heck was Adams back on the field two plays later? That’s irresponsible at best. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 27, 2021

Why did the NFL and the refs, who didn’t even flag the play, allow that to happen? I have no idea. I’m not sure anyone who was laid out like that should play the rest of the game.

Yet, nobody took Adams helmet, which means he must have passed whatever concussion tests he was given. Good luck figuring that one out.

The hit on Davante Adams was clearly illegal and should have been flagged. But that doesn’t mean he should have been allowed to go back in the game so quickly. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 27, 2021

This hit is also a reminder just how violent football can be. You’re talking about elite athletes running around and hitting guys at high speeds.

It doesn’t take much for something to go wrong, and that’s what happened here.

How on earth was there no flag on this?!? Davante Adams is still down. Wow. pic.twitter.com/cJBpeH22sO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2021

Hopefully, Adams has no lingering effects from that hit because it was absolutely brutal.