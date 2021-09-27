Editorial

Packers WR Davante Adams Gets Lit Up By A Vicious Hit Against The 49ers

Davante Adams (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1442323858569117696)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams suffered a brutal hit Sunday night.

During the 30-28 win over the 49ers, San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward absolutely crushed the talented receiver, and it looked like Adams was out cold for a moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane moment unfold below.

The craziest thing is that Davante Adams returned to the field for the Packers just a couple plays later.

Why did the NFL and the refs, who didn’t even flag the play, allow that to happen? I have no idea. I’m not sure anyone who was laid out like that should play the rest of the game.

Yet, nobody took Adams helmet, which means he must have passed whatever concussion tests he was given. Good luck figuring that one out.

This hit is also a reminder just how violent football can be. You’re talking about elite athletes running around and hitting guys at high speeds.

It doesn’t take much for something to go wrong, and that’s what happened here.

Hopefully, Adams has no lingering effects from that hit because it was absolutely brutal.