Dustin Johnson Says He Has The Stamina To Out-Party His Ryder Cup Teammates

Golf star Dustin Johnson is very confident in his ability to party.

After the United States won the Ryder Cup in dominating fashion Sunday, Johnson was asked if he still has the stamina to out-party all his younger teammates.

Without hesitation, Johnson made it clear he could as everyone around him started laughing like wild. Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

Dustin Johnson gets asked, as the old guy of the bunch, if he can out party the rest of the team. His answer was perfect.😂 pic.twitter.com/gDeHgvUAFR — BroBible (@BroBible) September 26, 2021

What an epic response from Dustin Johnson. He might be 37-years-old, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the energy to go hard.

In fact, I’m surprised the question even needed to be asked. Anyone with a brain wouldn’t bet against Johnson when it comes to having a good time.

Dustin Johnson is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/Jwv2aCMms2 — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) September 26, 2021

While I’m not a huge golf fan, I must admit that it was great to see the United States of America win the Ryder Cup.

Our squad was clearly having a ton of fun and anytime it’s us against Europe, you always want to end the day with a win.

The U.S. Team has taken back the Ryder Cup. 🏆🇺🇸 A dominant showing at Whistling Straits. pic.twitter.com/GveZ5ZHx6w — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2021

Props to Johnson for continuing to be one hell of an awesome dude. He’s one of the most entertaining people in golf, and that won’t end soon.