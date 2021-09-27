Editorial

Justin Fields, Andy Dalton And Nick Foles Are All Under Consideration To Start For The Bears

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 26: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the Chicago Bears have a wide-open quarterback situation.

Justin Fields made his first career start this past Sunday in a loss to the Browns with Andy Dalton out hurt, and the Bears were a disaster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the team is opening things up.

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Dalton, Fields and third-string QB Nick Foles are all under consideration to start against the Lions this week.

If Fields is healthy, then he has to start. Growing pains are part of the business in the NFL. Rookie QBs have a tough transition, but that doesn’t mean they should ride the pine.

The Bears aren’t going to the playoffs this year. They’re just not. They can pretend otherwise, but they’re not going to win many games.

You might as well let Justin Fields go out there, throw it around, do some running and figure out the NFL game.

It’s better he does it during a season that is mostly meaningless than one where expectations are high. I’m not saying you have to throw him to the wolves, but Fields is hands down the most talented guy in the QB room.

You might as well roll with him.

 

