Justin Fields, Andy Dalton And Nick Foles Are All Under Consideration To Start For The Bears

It sounds like the Chicago Bears have a wide-open quarterback situation.

Justin Fields made his first career start this past Sunday in a loss to the Browns with Andy Dalton out hurt, and the Bears were a disaster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the team is opening things up.

Justin Fields vs the Browns: 🔸 29 passing yards

🔸 29 yards lost on sacks 0 yards per pass play 🥴 pic.twitter.com/W2dmOMKLI2 — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Dalton, Fields and third-string QB Nick Foles are all under consideration to start against the Lions this week.

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters today that all three QBs – Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton – are under consideration to start in Week 4 against the Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

If Fields is healthy, then he has to start. Growing pains are part of the business in the NFL. Rookie QBs have a tough transition, but that doesn’t mean they should ride the pine.

The Bears aren’t going to the playoffs this year. They’re just not. They can pretend otherwise, but they’re not going to win many games.

You might as well let Justin Fields go out there, throw it around, do some running and figure out the NFL game.

The Bears O-Line is gonna get Justin Fields killed pic.twitter.com/X4pJERU25V — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) September 26, 2021

It’s better he does it during a season that is mostly meaningless than one where expectations are high. I’m not saying you have to throw him to the wolves, but Fields is hands down the most talented guy in the QB room.

You might as well roll with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

Let us know who you think the Bears should start in the comments below!