Karen Bass Announces Bid To Be Los Angeles Mayor

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California announced Monday that she is running to be Los Angeles’ next mayor.

Bass, who represents an LA-area seat, said on Twitter that she was “running with my whole heart,” adding a link to her campaign website.

Bass, the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, has become one of the highest-profile members of Congress. She was one of the lead negotiators throughout the bipartisan police reform talks, and she was among the finalists to be President Joe Biden’s running mate last year.

With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.https://t.co/CLkJfFddHT — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) September 27, 2021

“Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency,” Bass said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis.” (Karen Bass: ‘Defund the Police’ Is ‘Probably One Of The Worst Slogans Ever’)

Her announcement comes almost three months after Biden nominated Eric Garcetti, L.A.’s current mayor, to be the American ambassador to India.

Bass has not said whether she will stay in Congress while she runs for mayor of the nation’s second-most populous city. If she retires early, the move could narrow Democrats’ already slim House majority.

