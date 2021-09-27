Reporter Cluelessly Asks Utah Jazz Star Jordan Clarkson If He Attends Many NBA Games

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson recently had an incredible interaction with a reporter.

KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme ran into Clarkson and interviewed him for a segment about the Jazz, and that’s when the internet was given one of the greatest videos we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Crombleholme didn’t recognize him at all, asked him if he attended many NBA games and then had him spell out his name for the cameras.

This Salt Lake City reporter didn’t know she was interviewing Jordan Clarkson 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/mTOtIQOlN4 — Sportz Memez (@SportzCIipz) September 24, 2021

When asked by Crombleholme if he went to many Jazz games, Clarkson responded with a blank look on his face and simply said, “Yeah, a lot.”

Had him spell his name and everything 🤦‍♀️. I’m only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed pic.twitter.com/mWFO6eXOjp — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) September 24, 2021

Honestly, good for Clarkson for just playing along and not saying anything. He couldn’t have been more casual during that interaction.

Crombleholme wanted to do some interviews about the Jazz and didn’t even realize she was talking to one of the best players on the team.

If that’s not funny, then I don’t know what is.

haha Lets GO JAZZ! Cant wait to get started!!! 😉 https://t.co/jExEpQGDUF — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

Sometimes, the internet just gifts you an incredible moment, and that’s exactly how I’d describe this exchange between Clarkson and Crombleholme. First ballot hall of fame video.