Michael Jordan’s Underwear With ‘Definite Use’ Sells At Auction For More Than $3,000

Basketball legend Michael Jordan’s underwear went up for sale at a recent auction of his wardrobe and the lucky bidder paid more than $3,000 to get their hands on the star’s undies.

The 58-year-old former professional basketball player’s pre-worn clothing items went up for sale at Lelands Auction over the weekend and the gray and black boxers, described as having “definite use,” sold for $3,340.80, according to the auction website. (RELATED: Monday Is The 23-Year Anniversary Of Michael Jordan’s Final Game With The Bulls)

“The MJ wardrobe is from the personal collection of Jordan’s longtime personal security guard and close friend, John Michael Wozniak, who starred in ‘The Last Dance’ documentary,” a spokesman for the auction shared with NBC News.

The auction lot also included "personally worn" coats, jackets, suits, dress shirts and belts.

The underwear was described has having a “dry cleaning tag inside with the last name ‘Wozniak’ as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan” with his last name on the waistband,” the description on the site read about the underwear.

“About as close to greatness as one can get,” it added.

Lelands did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.