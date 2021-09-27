‘An Easy Decision’: McConnell Reveals Receiving COVID-19 Booster Shot

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday he received a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, calling himself a “lifelong champion of vaccinations.”

“I’m glad to share that a few minutes ago, I received a booster vaccination for COVID-19,” the 79-year-old senator said on the Senate floor, according to The Hill. “All throughout the pandemic, I have followed the best advice from experts and especially from my own health care providers. It was an easy decision to receive a booster.”

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announces that he received the COVID booster shot: “It was an easy decision.” pic.twitter.com/mtiWUzIjoA — The Recount (@therecount) September 27, 2021

The Senate minority leader explained his decision, recalling his experience of surviving polio “before vaccines eradicated that disease.” (RELATED: Biden Says 97% To 98% Of Americans Need To Be Vaccinated Before Returning To Normal)

“So, I’ve been a lifelong champion of vaccinations,” McConnell added.

McConnell made the announcement the same day President Joe Biden received his booster shot in a largely publicized appointment.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Sep. 22 for the elderly and populations at elevated risk of contracting the virus.

Echoing FDA’s decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled the agency advisory panel on booster shots Sep.25 and recommended the Pfizer vaccine for frontline workers. The panel had recommended booster shots only for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk, excluding, however, health care workers.