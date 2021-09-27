Netflix Releases Hilarious ‘Don’t Look Up’ Clip

Netflix has dropped another preview for “Don’t Look Up,” and it’s hysterical.

The highly-anticipated movie with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio follows two astronomers trying to warn people about an incoming comet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don’t Look Up (@dontlookupfilm)

In the newest promo, Lawrence and DiCaprio are trying to warn the White House about the world’s imminent doom, but nobody is taking it too seriously.

Give it a watch below. It’s great.

I can’t wait for this movie to drop on Netflix on Dec. 24. It’s going to be absolutely incredible. Even though the promos have been short, it’s clear that “Don’t Look Up” is going to be outstanding.

Adam McKay doesn’t make bad films. That’s just a fact.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who make a startling discovery… pic.twitter.com/j2V1J8kNR9 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

Plus, the cast for the film is outrageously impressive. Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep and other stars are all joining DiCaprio and Lawrence.

In terms of an A-list lineup, good luck finding one that is better than “Don’t Look Up” in 2021.

…of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth… pic.twitter.com/7IUhknfOMC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

Make sure to catch “Don’t Look Up” starting Dec. 24 on Netflix!