Olivia Rodrigo Probably Knocked The Museum Dweebs Flat In This Dress That Literally Has No Middle

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo probably knocked the museum dweebs flat when she stepped out in a black gown with literally no middle.

The 18-year-old pop singer for sure got everyone's attention in the sleeveless gown with a cutout throughout the chest and waist area during her appearance at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

She completed the revealing look with her hair pulled black and black high heels.

To say the look was a showstopper would be a serious understatement.

Rodrigo’s music has been topping the charts lately following her role on the Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” show and more recently on the Disney+ hit series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”