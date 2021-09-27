Fan On The Field During Vikings/Seahawks Game Gets Crushed By Security In Awesome Viral Video

A fan got lit up by security Sunday during the Vikings/Seahawks game.

In a video tweeted by @MalakiRoy, a fan managed to hop on the field and he actually did an impressive job of evading security.

At one point, he stumbled but was able to recover his footing before continuing to run around. However, eventually a security guard caught up with him and dropped him without hesitation.

Watch the incredible video below. It's downright insane.

As always, if you play stupid games long enough, you're eventually going to win some stupid prizes. This situation is just the latest example of that fact.

Now, did the man put on a very impressive performance? He did, and I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't point out how elusive he was on the field.

He was certainly impressive in the open field.

However, all great things must eventually come to an end, and security laid this dude out flat like it wasn’t even a challenge.

That security guard had probably been dreaming about this day ever since he stopped playing high school football. He’d been dreaming about making one more tackle and he finally got the chance.

To his credit, he didn’t disappoint!

Next time, stay in the stands and you won’t get lit up like a Christmas tree.