The Tape Holding Chrissy Teigen’s Cleavage Into This Dress Must Be Screaming For Mercy

The tape holding Chrissy Teigen’s cleavage in the jaw-dropping dress she wore on the red carpet at the 74th annual Tony Awards must have been screaming for mercy.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model definitely caught everyone’s attention in her off-the-shoulder metallic gown with a plunging neckline and transparent panel across the chest at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City on Sunday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the look with loose hair, a white clutch and high heels.

Clearly, the supermodel's dress stayed up and in place thanks to some serious fashion clothing tape.

Teigen has stunned on the red carpet throughout the years.