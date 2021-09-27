GREAT NEWS: I’ve Started Rewatching Watching ‘True Detective’ Season 1

Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve jumped back into “True Detective.”

After killing "The White Lotus," which I recommend to everyone, I needed a new show to watch with my girlfriend.

Upon finding out that she’d never seen the hit HBO show with Matthew McConaughey, I immediately fired it up.

Just as every single time that I’ve watched it before, I was immediately drawn in and hooked. There’s a very strong argument to be made that season one of “True Detective” is the greatest single season of TV ever made.

Now, the series as a whole isn’t the GOAT, but the season with McConaughey and Woody Harrelson is very hard to top.

At the very least, it has to be in every single conversation for the top spot.

It’s so incredibly dark, sinister and unnerving right from the jump. From the moment the woman’s body is found, viewers are on the edge of their seats and the show never lets up until the finale finishes.

It’s the kind of show most people could only ever dream about creating. HBO, McConaughey, Harrelson and everyone else involved actually got it done.

I truly wish I could wipe my memory of season one so that I could rewatch it and feel it again like I did for the first time. Obviously, that’s not possible.

So, I guess I’ll just have to enjoy it again for the latest time. I can’t wait!