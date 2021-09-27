Editorial

Will Smith Used To Want To Have A Harem Of Women That Included Halle Berry

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 07: Will Smith attends the Berlin premiere of "Bad Boys For Life" at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

David Hookstead
Will Smith used to want to have a harem of women.

GQ published an incredible profile on the star actor Monday, and one detail seemed to stand out above the rest.

Smith met with an intimacy coach and discussed his dream of traveling the world with a harem of women to keep him company. Specifically, Smith thought Halley Berry and Misty Copeland would be fun additions. However, after some thought, Smith realized it wasn’t a grand idea.

The Hollywood star told GQ the following:

I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea. And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’

Believe it or not, I actually understand Smith’s line of thinking on this issue. After all, who wouldn’t find the idea of traveling with a bunch of women attracted to you all over the globe interesting?

It’s literally the stuff of movies and it’s the dream of every teenage kid on the planet.

However, in practice, it would be an unmitigated disaster. It would be a disaster beyond one that could be described with words.

Most men have a hard enough time juggling one girlfriend. Now, imagine being stuck in South America with 25 women.

I don’t think I need to spell out how quickly things could head south on you. It wouldn’t take much at all for tempers to flare.

In theory, not a bad idea. In practice, it’s a disaster waiting to happen. Smith made the right call by dialing back expectations!