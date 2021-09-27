Wisconsin Vs. Michigan Being A Pick’em On The Spread Is Laughable

Oddsmakers might be on drugs when it comes to the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game this Saturday.

As of right now, the game between the Wolverines and Badgers is a pick’em on FanDuel and that simply makes no sense to me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Graham Mertz has been on DEMON TIME today 18/41

4 INTs

1 Fumble Lost

2 Pick Sixes pic.twitter.com/2JwAAszGM4 — Bets Stats (@betsstats) September 25, 2021

Did the oddsmakers not watch Notre Dame run the Badgers off the field as Graham Mertz threw four interceptions?

Did they not see what the rest of America saw this past Saturday?

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

Michigan’s football team has looked very impressive through four weeks of the season, and the Badgers couldn’t have looked much worse as we sit at 1-2.

One of my very few rules of life is to never bet against your own squad. Betting against your team is blood money in my eyes, and I’ve never done it before in my life.

You read that correctly. I’ve been alive for nearly three decades and I’ve never once bet against Wisconsin.

If Graham Mertz is starting at QB for Wisconsin next week against Michigan, I’m not watching the game. I haven’t missed a game in at least 15 years, but I’m not watching this garbage. It’s that simple. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

However, Michigan/Wisconsin being a pick’em is almost like free money in my eyes. Graham Mertz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in America through the first four weeks, our running game is a shell of its former self and we have no reason to believe Michigan won’t boat race us off the field.

Honestly, the Wolverines might win by double digits.

I don’t know if I’ll bet against the Badgers or not just yet, but at some point, you just have to draw a line in the sand. I hope like hell I’m proven wrong, but I’m confident I won’t be.