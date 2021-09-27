Editorial

Wisconsin Vs. Michigan Being A Pick’em On The Spread Is Laughable

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Oddsmakers might be on drugs when it comes to the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game this Saturday.

As of right now, the game between the Wolverines and Badgers is a pick’em on FanDuel and that simply makes no sense to me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Did the oddsmakers not watch Notre Dame run the Badgers off the field as Graham Mertz threw four interceptions?

Did they not see what the rest of America saw this past Saturday?

Michigan’s football team has looked very impressive through four weeks of the season, and the Badgers couldn’t have looked much worse as we sit at 1-2.

One of my very few rules of life is to never bet against your own squad. Betting against your team is blood money in my eyes, and I’ve never done it before in my life.

You read that correctly. I’ve been alive for nearly three decades and I’ve never once bet against Wisconsin.

However, Michigan/Wisconsin being a pick’em is almost like free money in my eyes. Graham Mertz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in America through the first four weeks, our running game is a shell of its former self and we have no reason to believe Michigan won’t boat race us off the field.

Honestly, the Wolverines might win by double digits.

I don’t know if I’ll bet against the Badgers or not just yet, but at some point, you just have to draw a line in the sand. I hope like hell I’m proven wrong, but I’m confident I won’t be.