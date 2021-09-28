Bill Belichick Says Tom Brady Signed With The Buccaneers Because They Were A Better ‘Option’ Than The Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has revealed why he thinks Tom Brady left the team.

Following the 2019 season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to leave the Patriots and he signed a deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

In his very first year with the Bucs, he won his seventh ring after winning six with Belichick. Why did he leave so much history and success behind? Belichick thinks the Bucs were simply a better option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The legendary coach said the following during a Monday interview on “The Greg Hill Show,” according to BroBible:

Yeah, well I think we’ve been through all the dynamics of that. There were a lot of things there that … he looked at his options and made his decision. We weren’t as good an option as Tampa, so I mean, you’d have to ask him about all of that. But that’s really…it wasn’t a question of not wanting him. That’s for sure. Tom and I had a, I feel like a good relationship and a lot of production, obviously, while we were together. And I enjoyed coaching Tom, and he was a great player for us.

These are some interesting comments from Belichick. Obviously, Brady’s decision to split from the Pats and sign with the Bucs is going to be discussed for years.

There’s always been a debate about who is more responsible for the six rings, and people are certainly trending towards Brady after he locked up another Super Bowl last season.

Belichick coming out and bluntly saying the Bucs were the better option on the table isn’t your standard coach speak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

It seems to be the honest truth. The Bucs were loaded with talent, and that’s obvious because Brady rolled to a Super Bowl in his first season with them.

All I know for sure is that the documentary about Brady’s six rings in New England, his first ring with the Bucs and whatever is still on the horizon is going to be incredible. That’s going to be a “30 for 30” for the ages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Let us know in the comments what you think about Belichick’s comments.