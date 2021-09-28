Billy Bob Thornton Improvised His Famous ‘Friday Night Lights’ Locker Room Speech After A Friend Betrayed Him

Billy Bob Thornton recently dropped a bombshell about his famous “Friday Night Lights” speech.

Thornton is probably most well-known for the locker room speech in “Friday Night Lights” when he was playing coach Gary Gaines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The scene has become one of the most famous scenes in history, and it’s not hard to understand why. It’s chilling every single time I watch.

Well, it also turns out that he made most of it up on the spot. During an interview with “Lights, Camera, Pod,” the legendary actor revealed that the night before he filmed the speech, a friend of his betrayed him.

Without providing any details of the horrific betrayal, Thornton revealed that most of the speech was him speaking about his friend screwing him over.

Watch his full comments below.

“The night before, a friend of mine betrayed me in a way I can’t describe” Billy Bob Thornton reveals that he ad-libbed parts of his infamous speech in ‘Friday Night Lights’ after a falling out the day before shooting.https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/R4Q9Jejym8 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 27, 2021

I don’t want to say I’m happy that Thornton’s friend betrayed him, but I do think the world is a better place because of it.

What would the speech have been if the betrayal had never happened? Would it have been any good? Probably, but I think it’s safe to say it wouldn’t have been nearly as good.

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that have the biggest impact. There was no shot Thornton knew when he filmed the scene after being betrayed how big it would become.

As we all know, it blew up and became the most iconic moment of the film.

So, I’m definitely not sad about the fact Billy Bob Thornton was betrayed. It was a definite net positive!