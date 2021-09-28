Dez Bryant Rips Colin Kaepernick, Says The Former 49ers Player Didn’t Help The People Who Supported With Him

Dez Bryant isn’t overly happy with Colin Kaepernick.

The former Cowboys receiver appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, and he touched on the disgraced former 49ers quarterback. He thinks Kaepernick hasn’t done nearly enough to help those who supported him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former NFL star said the following:

I respect Colin Kaepernick, but there’s one thing that I don’t respect and I said it when I get the opportunity and to get on the stage and say it I would say it, and I love them to death. So, it ain’t no hate or nothing like that, but brother, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, build jobs, give jobs to people, the people you was talking about, the people that you so-called standing up for, the people who stood beside you, the people who lost their jobs because of you, where you at? I ain’t heard from you…He brought the awareness and that’s why I respect him…There was no call to action.

You can listen to his full comments in the video below.

It’s hard to disagree with what Bryant is saying about Kaepernick. When Kaep took a knee, he had tons of supporters, but since leaving the NFL, how often have we heard from him?

The answer isn’t much at all, which might be for the best.

When Kaepernick did speak his mind during his playing days, he said some insanely stupid things. The disgraced former NFL passer wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

I mean, his record speaks for itself. Kaepernick opening his mouth is a recipe for disaster, and he honestly probably knows that.

However, it’s always fun to see the woke crowd turn on each other. It’s never good enough! It never goes far enough! It’s a tale as old as time.

I’m honestly not even sure what Bryant wants from Kaepernick, but he hasn’t gotten it yet. Now, he’s criticizing him.

Last time Colin Kaepernick played in an NFL game, I was still fat. The idea he’s better than SEVERAL current NFL starting quarterbacks is mind-numbingly stupid. https://t.co/j1gkM1JUuM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 19, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about Bryant’s stance on the former 49ers QB.