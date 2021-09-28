Eli Manning Apologizes For Flipping Off The Cameras During ‘Monday Night Football’

Eli Manning had a hilarious moment during his “Monday Night Football” megacast.

Eli and his brother Peyton have been doing a megacast on ESPN2 for “MNF” games since the season started, and it’s been a content goldmine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he apparently took things a shade too far. When talking about Philly fans, the two-time Super Bowl champion revealed that a nine-year old hit him with the double birds, and he then threw them up on TV!

Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPU41kdFVO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

Shortly afterwards, Manning apologized to the audience and said in part, “That’s what a nine-year-old did to me. I thought I could do it back.”

Eli Manning apologizes for the double bird while Chris Long laughs through it. pic.twitter.com/s5kLwXS6zZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

Never apologize for giving the fans what they want, Eli! Never apologize for putting on a show! Seeing as how the megacast might be more popular than the regular broadcast at this point, I think it’s safe to say the Mannings know what they’re doing.

You simply can’t cage a tiger. You have to let him roam free.

lmaooo does Eli know he’s on TV pic.twitter.com/JRur3Rw3WK — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 28, 2021

The Mannings being on a “MNF” megacast just shooting the breeze with guests is honestly the best idea ESPN has had in a very long time.

In fact, I can’t remember the last time we had something this good from the network. Why would they want to mess with the formula at all?

Just let the brothers riff with each other and their guests!

Never change, Eli. Never change!