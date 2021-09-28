Multiple Fights Break Out At Maryland Amusement Park’s ‘Fright Fest’

Videos show multiple fights broke out at Six Flags America in Maryland on Saturday night and caused the park to close “Fright Fest” early.

In videos posted to social media outlets, multiple teenagers can be seen assaulting each other, jumping on cars and smashing windows as fights break out, Fox 5 reported. The videos also show police responding and attempting to intervene.

“The Prince George’s County Police Department is working to identify those who were victimized by acts of vandalism that occurred this weekend at Six Flags Amusement Park. We are reviewing video and attempting to identify tag numbers and victims as well as potential suspects. Once we identify the suspects, then the State Attorney’s Office can determine potential charges,” Prince George’s PD reportedly said in a statement Monday.

Witnesses said that many who were fighting appeared to be 14 to 15 years old. No one knows yet why the fights started, according to Fox 5.

“Nobody is communicating info,” one woman stated on Twitter, sharing video purportedly from the scene as the event unfolded. She posted a second video to her Twitter account and said that she “accidentally caught a huge fight of hundreds.” (RELATED: Basketball Ref Fights Adults And Player In Wild Viral Video)

After the mayhem at Fright Fest on Saturday, @SixFlags says park will close early at 9 p.m. for the rest of Fright Fest. Prince George’s County police (@PGPDNews) confirm they are investigating, will refer suspects to the state attorney’s office. @fox5dc https://t.co/6eMWeiZxvc — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) September 27, 2021

The park regularly works with the police department to develop security measures and plans to do so again, Fox 5 reported.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson for the park told Fox 5.