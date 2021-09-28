Police Discover 3 Dismembered Bodies, Including Child’s, Burning In Dumpster

Fort Worth Police were investigating a report of a dumpster fire Wednesday when they discovered that there were three dismembered bodies, including the body of a child, according to KSAT-TV.

After firefighters put out the dumpster fire, the bodies were discovered “heavily” dismembered and some parts were missing making it difficult for the bodies to be identified, according to KSAT-TV.

However, the body of the adult man was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras who has been known to frequent Dallas as well as the Hurst, Euless, and Bedford areas, CultureMap Forth Worth reported.

Lueras had a long history of criminal offenses, according to court records, KXAS-TV reported.

Lueras’ cousin, Aaron Torres, said that he knew Lueras was scared and that someone was after him. He added that it had been years since he heard from his cousin and re-connected with relatives in attempt to hide out of state, KDFW reported.

It was not yet confirmed where the murders had taken place or if the victims had any connection to each other, according to KDFW.