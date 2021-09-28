George W. Bush Shares Life-Changing News After Former First Daughter Barbara Bush Gives Birth

Former President George W. Bush shared life-changing news Tuesday, announcing that former first daughter Barbara Bush gave birth to her first child.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” a statement from the 43rd President read. The post was noted by CNN.

“Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married,” the statement added. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

“Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

Barbara married screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne at a private ceremony in Maine in 2018, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Names Newborn Daughter After George H.W. Bush)

“It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister,” Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of “Today with Hoda & Jenna” shared at the time, the show noted. “But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was just beautiful.”

Cora becomes the fourth grandchild for Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, as her sister, Jenna has three children, Mila, Poppy and Henry, with husband, Henry Hager.