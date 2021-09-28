Georgia Southern Player Gavin Adcock Suspended After Chugging A Beer On A Bus

Georgia Southern football player Gavin Adcock might not be seeing the field in the near future.

Adcock lit the internet on fire this past weekend when he chugged a beer on top of a bus prior to losing to Louisiana. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the stunt has now cost him big time.

Erk I’m sorry for this foolery, excuse me but what the fuck is this? Who singing the valley song? This man is swag surfing the bus and get a stone cold Steve hammer beer pass and chugged it flawlessly. Before the football game. Wow. pic.twitter.com/yoeBG6oc6X — Bussey (@WilliamBussey32) September 26, 2021

According to Sports Illustrated, Adcock has been suspended indefinitely for the stunt, and he also issued an apology Saturday afternoon.

“I want to reach out and express my deepest apology for my foolish actions on the bus this past Saturday. I want to apologize to players/coaches present and before me who have paved the way for this great program and institution,” the senior nose tackle wrote in part.

You can read his full statement below.

I love this place with a deep passion! Always Hail Southern!! GATA !!💙🦅 pic.twitter.com/tY3Zu5dssX — Gavin Adcock (@GavinAdcock) September 27, 2021

Suspending Adcock for this move is honestly beyond soft. This is college football we’re talking about. The antics and stunts are what keep people interested.

We want players fired up and passionate. We want players putting on a show. Chugging a beer from the top of a bus is one hell of a show!

Is it smart? Probably not. Is it something that would be defined as safe? Most definitely not. It doesn’t matter.

Everyone needs an edge and hammering a beer for the crowd while on a bus could give you a great edge. Granted, Georgia Southern lost. So, it didn’t work here, but it was worth a shot.

If Georgia Southern had any pride, Adcock would be starting the next game. Unfortunately, he won’t be and that makes me think the program is trending down in a huge way.