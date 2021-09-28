Sunny Hostin And Caitlyn Jenner Spar Over Donald Trump

Sunny Hostin and Caitlyn Jenner sparred Tuesday over former President Donald Trump and how the Republican Party could move forward.

Jenner, who recently lost a bid to oust Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his recall election, said that politics were definitely a part of the future and that the first step would be bringing about growth and change in the Republican Party. (RELATED: ‘Are You One Of Those People?’: Caitlyn Jenner Won’t Say Whether She Believes Trump Won The 2020 Election)

WATCH:

Jenner said that revitalizing the Republican Party by bringing in younger voices was key and that those who had been around for a long time needed to do a better job in bringing those young people to the table.

“This next generation wants an economy that’s thriving. They want jobs, and conservative economic values do create a lot of jobs. We’ve proved that throughout history, but they also want a Republican Party that is more inclusive to other people, and we have to do one thing,” Jenner said. “We have to — the old school of people that are in there who have been in there forever, that have honestly, I feel like are destroying the Republican Party in so many ways — they have to move on, okay? There’s got to be a next-generation to come in, and I think they’re out there. And I’m hopeful that they’re out there, but we have to change. We have to do a better job. The other side — the media is against us.”

“Against who?” Joy Behar asked.

“Against Republicans,” Jenner replied, prompting Behar to ask, “Really?”

“They won’t give Republicans a fair break,” Jenner continued.

Hostin argued that as long as Trump was still the face of the Republican Party, that would probably remain the case.

“Trump certainly had his messaging issues. I will — I will agree with you on that,” Jenner said with a laugh.

Hostin appeared taken aback by that, firing back, “He had a big insurrection issue. And a couple of impeachment issues as well.”