Jalen Hurts Compares The Eagles Losing To The Cowboys To Pooping

Jalen Hurts had an interesting choice of words after losing to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys dominated the Eagles to the tune of 41-21 Monday night, and Hurts used an interesting example to convey his feelings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

“When you take your deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it. You flush it and move on,” Philadelphia’s starting QB said after the blowout loss.

You can watch the funny video below.

What do you do after a bad night? Do what Jalen Hurts does…. “take a deuce, flush it and move on” #NFL pic.twitter.com/JUwASgIArU — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) September 28, 2021

I think I can safely say that this is the first time I ever remember a quarterback using a poop example to talk about a loss.

Maybe it happened before, but if it did, I certainly don’t remember it!

“When you take a deuce. You don’t look at it. You flush it” -Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/vuoFEgH69J — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 28, 2021

I understand the point Hurts is trying to make, but could he have not chosen better words? It’s just gross to think about and it’s the last thing I want to think about when talking football.

Think about the fans, Hurts! Think about the children at home!

“You take your deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it. You flush it and move on. We’re gonna flush it and move on.” — Jalen Hurts, and every #Eagles bettor waking up this morning 💩🚽 (📽️ via @JeffSkversky)pic.twitter.com/FfAlYHtY5J — FOX Bet Sportsbook (@FOXBet) September 28, 2021

Let’s hope the Eagles get a few consecutive wins under their belts so that we don’t have to hear about Jalen Hurts talk about defecating anymore.