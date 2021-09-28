Daniel Craig Says Hugh Jackman Will The Be The Next James Bond Over His ‘Dead Body’

Daniel Craig doesn’t want to see Hugh Jackman become the next James Bond.

“No Time to Die” is Craig’s final film as the legendary spy, and there’s no doubt wheels are turning behind the scenes to find out who will be the next 007. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

One thing we know for sure, if Craig has his way, it damn sure won’t be the man famous for playing Wolverine.

“He’s not going to be it. Over my dead body,” Craig said during an interview with Lorraine Kelly when Hugh Jackman’s name came up.

You can watch the funny comment below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

I don’t understand what Craig’s beef is. I don’t get it at all. Jackman is a hell of an actor. Granted, I don’t care whether or not he’s the next 007, but I see no reason to completely rule him out.

We’re talking about the man who has been in some absolutely banger films.

We need to get to the bottom of why Craig is so adamant that it can’t happen. Honestly, there aren’t a ton of names that stick out to me more than Jackman.

If Idris Elba and some other stars say no, why not give Jackman a shot? Seems like it could be a great fit given his history.

Let the man work, Craig! Let the man work!