US

Americans’ Trust In Biden To Provide Accurate COVID Info At All-Time Low: POLL

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters in New York City. More than 100 heads of state or government are attending the session in person, although the size of delegations is smaller due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images)

Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Font Size:

Americans’ trust in President Joe Biden to offer accurate information on COVID-19 is at its lowest point ever, according to a new poll.

Just 45% of Americans say they trust Biden to give them correct information on the coronavirus, while 53% say they don’t trust him very much or not at all, according to the results of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index, conducted between Sept. 24-27. Trust in Biden has dropped substantially since the president took office, with 58% saying they trusted Biden in an Axios/Ipsos poll conducted between Jan. 22-25.

Similarly, only 49% of Americans say they trust the federal government to provide accurate COVID-19 information, down from 54% two weeks ago. (RELATED: POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Has Gotten So Low That Kamala’s Is Now 6 Points Higher)

“Delta and other issues have really undermined the public’s perception,” Cliff Young, president of Ipsos public affairs, told Axios, saying that the lack of a clear resolution to the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions have contributed to a decline in trust.

U.S. President Joe Biden rolls up his sleeve before receiving a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium in the White House September 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden rolls up his sleeve before receiving a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium in the White House September 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The results of the poll follow comments made by Biden Monday that 97% of Americans would have to be vaccinated for the country to return to pre-pandemic life, a claim which baffled medical experts.

Predictably, there is a substantial partisan divide in trust, with 81% of Democrats, 42% of independents and 11% of Republicans saying they trust the president to provide accurate information on COVID-19. Biden’s decline among independents has been the largest, dropping 17 percentage points since he took office.

Fewer Americans are also seeing COVID-19 as threatening as they did earlier in the pandemic, with only 13% saying in-person gatherings with their families pose a threat to their health, and 12% saying eating in a restaurant is a risky activity. These numbers are each down five percentage points from two weeks ago.

The poll sampled 1,105 adults between Sept. 24–27 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.