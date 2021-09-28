Kate Middleton Steals Show In Metallic Gold Cape Gown At Bond Movie Premiere

Kate Middleton absolutely stole the show when she stepped out Tuesday in a metallic cape gown at the next James Bond movie premiere in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked truly unbelievable in the sleeveless, gold-sequined, beaded semi-sheer floor-length number as she joined Prince William on the red carpet at the "No Time To Die" premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in Britain.

She completed the glamorous look with her hair pulled up into an intricate bun, jewelry and gold metallic high heels.

It truly didn't matter whether the gown was viewed from the front, back or side, it was truly incredible.

A royal 007 arrival: Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attend the “No Time to Die” premiere. pic.twitter.com/qEvaBnwA0J — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 28, 2021

Middleton's fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion, as has been noted numerous times before.