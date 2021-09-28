Marine Who Demanded Accountability For Afghanistan In Viral Video Thrown In The Brig

A Marine who went viral after criticizing the Afghanistan withdrawal and demanding accountability for top military brass has been thrown in the brig, according to Task & Purpose.

“All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller’s father, Stu Scheller Sr., told Task & Purpose. “He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, which is mind-blowing.”

“They had a gag order on him and asked him not to speak,” Scheller Sr., reportedly continued. “He did, and they incarcerated him. They don’t know what to do with him.”

Scheller went viral in August after posting a video in which he said he was willing to “throw” away his military career over the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying ‘we messed this up,'” Scheller said in the video posted to Facebook. “We have a secretary of defense that testified to Congress in May that the Afghan National Security Forces could withstand the Taliban advance. We have Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs – who the commandant is a member of that – who’s supposed to advise on military policy. We have a Marine combatant commander. All of these people are supposed to advise.” (RELATED: So Far, The Only Person Fired In The Wake Of Afghanistan Mess Is A Marine Who Demanded Accountability)

“I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying: Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say ‘hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone,'” he continued.

Scheller announced days later that he had been “relieved for cause” after posting his initial video. He said his “chain of command is doing exactly what I would do,” and announced he was formally resigning, thereby waiving a $2 million pension and benefits. Scheller reasoned in a letter to “American Leadership” that his resignation was due to a “lack of trust and confidence in your ability to lead.”

Scheller said Saturday he had been ordered to “refrain from posting any and all material, in any form without exception, to any social media.”

“What happens when you communicate an order that stipulates you to stop communicating?” Scheller wrote. “Remember, I have only spoken truth.”

Scheller appeared to predict his post could land him in trouble, ending with “what happens when all you do is speak truth and no one wants to hear it. But they can probably stop listening because … I’m crazy … right?”

“Col Emmel please have the MPs waiting for me at 0800 on Monday. I’m ready for jail,” he said.

A spokesperson for Training and Education Command confirmed Scheller is “currently in pre-trial confinement,” according to Fox News. “The time, date, and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process,” the statement reportedly continued.