Milley Confirms He’s Spoken To Authors Writing Trump Tell-All Books, Including Bob Woodward

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed during Congressional testimony Tuesday that he has spoken to multiple reporters for tell-all books on the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Milley was asked by Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn if he had spoken to authors of three different books, including The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward. Milley said he had, but he was not sure if the books had accurately represented him since he has not yet read them.

“Gen. Milley, yes or no to this: Did you talk to Bob Woodward or Robert Costa for their book ‘Peril’?” asked Blackburn.

“Woodward yes, Costa no,” Milley answered. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Simple Question’: Tom Cotton Confronts Top Generals Over Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal)

Milley has faced calls to resign and accusations of treason after an excerpt published from “Peril” revealed that Milley engaged in two phone calls with his Chinese counterpart before and after the election to assure the Chinese that despite appearances of instability, the United States government was stable and would not be attacking the Chinese.

According to the book, Milley had access to intelligence indicating that the Chinese believed Trump may attack them before leaving office. Milley allegedly told China he would give them an advanced warning in the event of a U.S. attack.

Blackburn went on to ask if Milley had spoken to reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book “I Alone Can Fix It,” or Michael Bender for his book “Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story Of How Trump Lost.”

Milley answered yes to both.

Milley is testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee alongside Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.