Nick Saban On Lane Kiffin: ‘I Learned A Lot About Offensive Football From Him’

Nick Saban had high praise for Lane Kiffin ahead of their Saturday matchup.

The Crimson Tide and Rebels will meet in Tuscaloosa at 3:30 EST this weekend, and the entire college football world will be paying attention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin represents the first real chance in a long time for a former Saban assistant to beat him. Prior to taking the field, the seven-time national champion only had nice things to say when talking about his former offensive coordinator.

“I’d say I learned that from him because we sorta made that change so we had to get together on those things. He’s very bright, a very good play caller. I learned a lot about offensive football from him,” Saban explained about Kiffin’s impact on Alabama’s offense from when he was the OC, according to AL.com.

I’m not really sure how to read Saban praising Kiffin. It’s not a secret the two didn’t have the greatest ending.

Kiffin left for the FAU job and didn’t coach in the national title game. However, it’s clear that the two men have some level of respect for each other.

Kiffin modernized Alabama’s offense and Saban saved the Ole Miss coach’s career. They each helped each other.

Now, they’ll take the field in a few days to battle it out. If that doesn’t pump you up, then you’re simply not a fan of college football.

I’m paying more attention to this game than any other game in America, and it’s not close. Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS! We’re in for a hell of a day!