Phoenix Mercury/Las Vegas Aces Game Moved To Arizona State’s Campus Because Of Disney On Ice

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 23: Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a three-point shot against the New York Liberty during the second half of the first round WNBA playoffs at Grand Canyon University Arena on September 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Liberty 83-82. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One story tells you everything you need to know about the WNBA not being a serious league.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Phoenix Mercury/Las Vegas Aces semi-finals game has been moved to Arizona State’s campus this Sunday instead of the Footprint Center, which is also the home of the Phoenix Suns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? Because Disney on Ice is in town and needs the facility. That’s right, folks. A WNBA playoff game has been booted from its venue so that people can watch Disney on Ice.

Honestly, this is hilarious and it just goes to show what an absolute joke the WNBA is as a sports league.

I know people in the media want you to believe the WNBA is super serious and the players should be paid like LeBron James, but the people running facilities don’t even take it seriously.

Imagine an NBA or NFL playoff game getting bumped for Disney on ice. Hell, imagine a college basketball game getting bumped for Disney on Ice or any other show.

It would never happen. There is no situation where this would ever happen to an NBA squad. Why? Because people care way too much.

All hell would break loose if the Phoenix Suns had to move to a college campus for a playoff game and tons of money would be lost.

When you’re dealing with the WNBA, money is an afterthought because it doesn’t really exist.

According to Alex Simon, the situation might even get worse. There’s an NBA preseason game scheduled to happen during game four of the WNBA semifinals at the Footprint Center.

Feed me the outrage when another WNBA game gets bumped! Pump it into my soul!

It’s going to be so much fun watching people flip out about this, despite the fact that the vast majority of sports fans couldn’t care less about where WNBA games happen.