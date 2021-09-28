Former Trump Press Sec Due To Release Tell-All Book Detailing Personal Moments In Trump’s Inner Sanctum

Former President Donald Trump’s erstwhile press secretary Stephanie Grisham is due to release a tell-all book allegedly detailing personal moments in Trump’s inner sanctum.

The former White House press secretary alleges Trump was obsessed with control, saying he underwent a colonoscopy without anesthesia because he didn’t want to show “weakness” by temporarily assigning power to former Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times reported in a piece published Tuesday. The allegations reportedly appear in Grisham’s book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” which is set to release Oct. 5.

Grisham writes that the president got a colonoscopy without anesthesia, to avoid the appearance of weakness, called her in to defend his penis size, and required another aide to play him the song “Memory” from “Cats” to calm him down. https://t.co/u3oMwCFNYQ — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) September 28, 2021

Grisham also reportedly claims Trump was angry towards her and others during her time in the White House, calling it “terrifying.”

The bar is awfully high at this point, yet these details from the upcoming Stephanie Grishman book, scooped here by @katierogers, are just — wow. https://t.co/F9rx4nlaWu — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) September 28, 2021

“When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras,” Grisham wrote, according to the NYT. “I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing.” (RELATED: Melania Trump’s Office Fires Back At ‘Dishonorable’ NBC Historian For Rose Garden Criticism)

The former press secretary claimed the president would frequently get upset with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

“He [Trump] didn’t like them telling him that things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal,” Grisham reportedly wrote. “So he’d scream at them. But then he’d usually listen. And then yell at them again later.”

Grisham also alleged she received outlandish requests while working in the White House under Trump, including a time she said the president called her from Air Force One to defend the size of his penis after Stormy Daniels insulted him during an interview.

“Uh, yes sir,” Grisham reportedly wrote of her reply. (RELATED: Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s Chief Of Staff, Is Writing A Tell-All Book)

Grisham also reportedly claimed Trump dubbed an unnamed White House official the “Music Man” and designated him to play his favorite songs to calm him down, like “Memory” from “Cats.” Even though Grisham doesn’t name the aide, it’s revealed later the person is her ex-boyfriend Max Miller, the NYT reported.

Grisham resigned from the White House on Jan. 6 in the midst of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump and former presidential advisers have disparaged her claims, saying she was “very angry and bitter” after the breakup with Miller.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Trump shared in a statement to The New York Times. “She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”