REPORT: Richard Sherman Is Meeting With The Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are meeting with the former 49ers and Seahawks star to discuss a potential contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No deal is done at this time, but it sounds like one could be happening sooner than later.

This is the first free agent visit for CB Richard Sherman, and it happens today, per me and @TomPelissero. The Super Bowl champs looking at making a key addition right before their showdown with the #Patriots, and it puts them in prime position to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

I’m surprised that Sherman is already generating NFL interest after his recent arrest on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol following an alleged incident in Washington.

However, Sherman must have done enough convincing for someone to give him a shot because he’s visiting the Bucs.

So, he’s not only potentially on the verge of returning to the Super Bowl, but he might sign with one of the best teams in the league.

The Super Bowl champs are meeting with Richard Sherman. A big one. There has been interest and now action https://t.co/4xBhBHTvge — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

If Sherman is healthy and good in the head, then there’s no doubt he has the skills necessary to be a solid defensive back.

The question is whether or not he’s in a good space mentally to where he can focus on football.

If he doesn’t have his affairs off of the field in order, then playing on Sundays won’t ultimately matter. For his sake, I hope he’s figured out whatever problems he might have been dealing with.