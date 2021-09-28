Editorial

REPORT: Richard Sherman Is Meeting With The Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman is meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are meeting with the former 49ers and Seahawks star to discuss a potential contract.

No deal is done at this time, but it sounds like one could be happening sooner than later.

I’m surprised that Sherman is already generating NFL interest after his recent arrest on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol following an alleged incident in Washington.

However, Sherman must have done enough convincing for someone to give him a shot because he’s visiting the Bucs.

So, he’s not only potentially on the verge of returning to the Super Bowl, but he might sign with one of the best teams in the league.

If Sherman is healthy and good in the head, then there’s no doubt he has the skills necessary to be a solid defensive back.

The question is whether or not he’s in a good space mentally to where he can focus on football.

If he doesn’t have his affairs off of the field in order, then playing on Sundays won’t ultimately matter. For his sake, I hope he’s figured out whatever problems he might have been dealing with.